Georgia Southern runs past Old Dominion, 28-23 in Sun Belt

The Associated Press

October 22, 2022, 9:40 PM

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Gerald Green ran for two touchdowns and Jalen White ran for 138 yards and a score to carry Georgia Southern to a 28-23 win over Old Dominion on Saturday night.

The Eagles (5-3, 2-2 Sun Belt) took the lead for good with 10 seconds left in the first quarter on a 29-yard touchdown pass from Kyle Vantrease to Amare Jones. White scored just before intermission to make it 14-3 and Green scored on runs of 30- and 3-yards in the second half.

Ethan Sanchez kicked field goals from 44-, 35- and 33-yards for Old Dominion.

Vantrease was 22-of-27 passing for 192 yards and a touchdown. Green added 91 yards on a dozen carries.

Hayden Wolff threw for 328 yards and a touchdown on 23-of-40 passing for Old Dominion (3-4, 2-1). Blake Watson had 108 yards on 16 carries.

