Gardner-Webb overwhelms Robert Morris 48-0 to open Big South

The Associated Press

October 8, 2022, 3:51 PM

Moon Township, Pa. (AP) — Bailey Fisher threw three touchdown passes, the Gardner-Webb defense allowed just 19 yards in the second half and the Runnin’ Bulldogs rolled past Robert Morris 48-0 on Saturday in the Big South Conference opener for both teams.

Gardner-Webb led 20-0 at halftime after Fisher ran for a touchdown and completed 13 of 15 passes for 176 yards with two touchdowns. Tray Luther caught six passes for 124 yards including a 69-yard touchdown and Narii Gaither had 96 rushing yards on eight carries, all before halftime.

Jayden Brown scored on runs of 7 yards in the third quarter and 41 yards in the fourth. Matthew Caldwell’s 2-yard run for the Runnin’ Bulldogs’ fourth touchdown run of the game capped the scoring.

Gardner-Webb finished with 306 yards rushing. Gaither led with 106 yards that included a 66-yard non-scoring run. Fisher completed 20 of 24 passes for 243 yards for the Runnin’ Bulldogs (2-4).

Robert Morris quarterbacks Zach Tanner and Corbin LaFrance combined to go 0-for-7 with an interception in the second half. The Colonials (0-5) had eight yards rushing in the third quarter and 11 yards on the ground in the fourth. For the game, Tanner completed 12 of 26 passes for 101 yards and was intercepted twice. LaFrance was 0-for-1 passing.

