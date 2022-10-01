IAN NEWS: Photos | Focus turns to recovery | Ian shows cost of life on barrier islands | Home buyers at risk from lack of flood disclosure laws
Florida International tops New Mexico State 21-7

The Associated Press

October 1, 2022, 11:14 PM

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — Grayson James threw touchdown passes on three straight possessions in the first half to guide Florida International to a 21-7 victory over New Mexico State on Saturday night.

James connected with Tyrese Chambers for a 4-yard touchdown and a 7-0 lead for Florida International (2-2) after one quarter.

New Mexico State (1-5) knotted the score at 7 just 2:02 into the second quarter on Star Thomas’ 2-yard touchdown run.

James answered on the Panthers’ next possession with a 25-yard touchdown throw to Jalen Bracey and followed with a 60-yard scoring strike to Lexington Joseph with 6 minutes remaining before halftime. Neither team scored after that.

James completed 13 of 19 passes for 175 yards and ran for 43 yards on 18 carries for the Panthers.

