FIU scores 34 straight points, cruises by Charlotte 34-15

The Associated Press

October 22, 2022, 7:13 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Grayson James was 25-of-33 passing for 302 yards and one touchdown, and he added two rushing scores to help Florida International rout Charlotte 34-15 on Saturday.

James had two rushing scores, from 12 and 9 yards, in the first quarter and Lexington Joseph scored from the 1 and 15 in the second quarter to give FIU (3-4, 1-2 Conference USA) a 27-0 lead with 10:04 left before halftime.

The FIU defense intercepted Chris Reynolds three times. Andrew Volmar, Dorian Hall and Demetrius Hill each had a pick. The Panthers forced five turnovers.

Reynolds was 23 of 38 for 244 yards for Charlotte (1-7, 0-4).

