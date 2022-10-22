RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Residents ordered to leave Kherson | West, Russia clash over drones | Farmer detained in Ukraine is back | Ukrainian forces bombard river crossing
Fisher leads Gardner-Webb past Charleston Southern 28-14

The Associated Press

October 22, 2022, 9:47 PM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Bailey Fisher passed for a career-high 408 yards with a go-ahead touchdown to guide Gardner-Webb to a 28-14 victory over Charleston Southern on Saturday night.

Fisher, who completed 26 of 41 passes for Gardner-Webb (3-5, 2-0 Big South Conference), connected with Cutrell Haywood for a 29-yard score to give the Bulldogs a 10-7 lead. They never trailed again.

Freshman Jay Billingsley kicked two field goals, Jayden Brown ran 44 yards for a touchdown and Fisher scored on a 5-yard run as the Bulldogs scored 28 straight points to lead by 21.

JD Moore’s 83-yard touchdown run staked Charleston Southern (1-6, 1-2) to a 7-0 first-quarter lead. Tony Bartalo’s 8-yard scoring toss to freshman Seth Anderson late in the final quarter ended the scoring.

T.J. Luther caught six passes for 159 yards, while Haywood had 10 receptions for a career-high 145 yards for Gardner-Webb.

Bartalo completed half of his 36 passes for 162 yards with two interceptions for the Buccaneers. Moore carried 11 times for 108 yards.

