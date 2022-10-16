RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: SpaceX may keep funding Ukraine's Starlink service | Mass shooting at Russian military range | Rocket, drone attacks continue | Volunteer fighter from Idaho dies
Fife rallies Fresno State to 17-10 win over San Jose State

The Associated Press

October 16, 2022, 2:38 AM

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Logan Fife threw a go-ahead touchdown pass to Nikko Remigio and Fresno State kept San Jose State off the scoreboard in the second half en route to a 17-10 victory on Saturday night.

Chevan Cordeiro fired a 32-yard scoring strike to Elijah Cooks with 15 seconds left in the first half to give San Jose State a 10-7 lead. The touchdown was set up when Viliami Fehoko forced and recovered a fumble by Fife at the Bulldogs’ 45-yard line.

Fife put Fresno State (2-4, 1-1 Mountain West Conference) up 14-10 with a 7-yard scoring toss to Remigio with 1:09 remaining in the third quarter. Abraham Montano kicked a 28-yard field goal with 10 seconds left in the game to complete the scoring.

Fresno State had minus-5 rushing yards on 16 attempts at halftime, but finished the game with 104 yards on 36 rushes. Jordan Mims led the way with 71 yards on 16 carries, including a 6-yard touchdown run that gave the Bulldogs a 7-3 lead in the second quarter. Fife was 22-of-32 passing for 230 yards with one interception.

Cordeiro completed 22 of 45 passes for 294 yards with one interception for the Spartans. Cooks finished with seven catches for 140 yards.

