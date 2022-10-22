RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Residents ordered to leave Kherson | West, Russia clash over drones | Farmer detained in Ukraine is back | Ukrainian forces bombard river crossing
Fife leads Fresno State in 41-9 rout of New Mexico

The Associated Press

October 22, 2022, 11:02 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Logan Fife ran for two touchdowns and threw for a third as Fresno State rolled past New Mexico, 41-9 to maintain its share of the Mountain West Conference West Division lead on Saturday night.

Fife scored from 2-yards out in the first quarter to stake the Bulldogs (2-4, 2-1) to a 10-3 lead, then hit Jalen Moreno-Cropper for a 75-yard touchdown before scampering 30 yards for a score to make it 27-6 in the third.

Jordan Mims had 26 carries for 165 yards and a touchdown to lead a Fresno State ground game that amassed 285 yards on 50 carries. Fife completed 19 of 29 passes for 225 yards with an interception and Moreno-Cropper had nine catches for 158 yards.

New Mexico (2-6, 0-4) had just 138 yards of offense. Luke Drzewiecki kicked three field goals, hitting from 29, 24 and 33 yards out.

