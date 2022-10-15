RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Mass shooting at Russian military range | Rocket, drone attacks continue | Volunteer fighter from Idaho dies | Deminers remove deadly threats
Home » College Football » Erickson leads San Diego…

Erickson leads San Diego to 28-3 romp over Presbyterian

The Associated Press

October 15, 2022, 8:58 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Judd Erickson threw three touchdown passes and San Diego rolled to a 28-3 victory over Presbyterian on Saturday.

San Diego (3-3, 2-1 Pioneer Football League) grabbed a 7-0 lead after one quarter on Joshua Hong’s 28-yard interception return. Erickson extended the Toreros’ advantage to 14-0 at halftime with a 9-yard scoring toss to Derek Kline.

Erickson hooked up with Michael Carner for a 37-yard touchdown in the third quarter after a lengthy weather delay, and added a 5-yard touchdown toss to Vance Jefferson in the fourth to cap the scoring.

Parker Maddrey’s third-quarter field goal was the lone score for the Blue Hose (1-6, 0-4).

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

Biden administration’s cyber regulatory plan comes into focus

DoD establishes new CIO to unify IT efforts in Office of the Secretary of Defense

Federal judge finalizes $63M settlement for OPM data breach victims

VA extends EHR delay to June 2023 after review finds more system problems

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up