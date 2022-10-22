RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Residents ordered to leave Kherson | West, Russia clash over drones | Farmer detained in Ukraine is back | Ukrainian forces bombard river crossing
Ellis leads Tennessee St. past E. Illinois with 3 TD passes

The Associated Press

October 22, 2022, 8:06 PM

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Draylen Ellis threw three touchdown passes, two in a 24-point second quarter, to lead Tennessee State to a 37-17 win over Eastern Illinois on Saturday.

After Kaleb Mosley kicked 46- and 42-yard field goals and Deveon Bryant turned a fumble recovery into a two-play, 5-yard drive with a 1-yard TD run, Ellis took over.

Ellis found Karate Brenson for a 12-yard score and Devon Starling for a 49-yard touchdown for a 27-0 lead for the Tigers (3-4, 2-0 Ohio Valley Conference) with 31 seconds to go in the half.

Jonah O’Brien got the Panthers (2-5, 1-1) back in the game with a pair of touchdown passes in the third quarter but Mosley connected with another 42-yard kick and then Ellis found John Roberts IV for a 52-yard score.

Ellis was 27 of 36 for 309 yards.

Two Eastern Illinois quarterbacks combined to go 10 of 29 and three interceptions.

