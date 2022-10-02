IAN NEWS: Photos | Fla. deaths rise to 47 | Focus turns to recovery | Ian shows cost of life on barrier islands | Home buyers at risk from lack of flood disclosure laws
Home » College Football » Dunniway, Skattebo lead Sacramento…

Dunniway, Skattebo lead Sacramento St. past Cal Poly 49-21

The Associated Press

October 2, 2022, 1:49 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP) — Jake Dunniway threw two touchdown passes, Cameron Skattebo scored three TDs, and Sacramento State beat Cal Poly 49-21 Saturday night for the Hornets seventh consecutive road win.

The Hornets, ranked No. 5 in the FCS coaches poll, have not yet trailed in a game this season and have won 12 regular-season games in a row, dating to last season.

Dunniway completed 16 of 22 passes for 246 yards with an interception and Skattebo ran 10 times for 82 yards and two touchdowns and his 16-yard touchdown reception gave the Hornets a 21-0 lead with 5 minutes left in the second quarter. Asher O’Hara, who started at quarterback but split time with Dunniway, was 7-of-11 passing for 91 yards, including a 40-yard touchdown pass to Justin Gipson, and added 13 carries for 68 yards and a TD for Sacramento State (4-0, 1-0 Big Sky).

O’Hara scored on a 1-yard run that capped a nine-play, 75-yard drive that opened the second half and made it 28-0.

Spencer Brasch completed 27 of 46 passes for 281 yards with a touchdown and an interception for Cal Poly (1-3, 0-1).

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

Long-time columnist Mike Causey dead at 82

How Diplomatic Security oversaw first all in-person UN General Assembly since COVID-19 began

OPM sets interagency diversity strategy in motion with first-ever DEIA council meeting

Biden signs continuing resolution into law averting government shutdown, FDA furloughs

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up