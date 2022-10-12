RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | NATO cautious to avoid war | Nuke plant loses power | Belarus army would likely have little impact in war
Dooley, 90, released from hospital after mild COVID-19 case

The Associated Press

October 12, 2022, 12:05 PM

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Former Georgia coach Vince Dooley has been released from a hospital after being treated for COVID-19.

Georgia announced Wednesday that Dooley, 90, was released from an Athens-area hospital on Monday following a “mild case” of COVID-19. He was admitted to the hospital on Saturday.

Dooley said in a statement he plans to attend No. 1 Georgia’s homecoming game against Vanderbilt on Saturday and participate in a planned book signing.

“I’m grateful for all the cards, text messages, emails, and calls as well as the prayers and concerns,” Dooley said in a statement released by Georgia. “But I’m ready to go Saturday with my regular book signing session at the UGA Bookstore and certainly the homecoming game.”

Dooley was 201-77-10 in 25 years as coach of the Bulldogs and also served as athletic director until 2004.

