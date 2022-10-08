RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Blast damages Russian supply route | Putin's path: stability to threats | Nuke risk highest since '62 | Ukraine city takes more hits
DeMorat throws for 4 TDs, 499 yards in Fordham’s 40-28 win

The Associated Press

October 8, 2022, 4:00 PM

BETHLEHEM, Penn. (AP) — FCS passing leader Tim DeMorat threw for 499 yards and four touchdowns and Fordham overcame Lehigh in the second half for a 40-28 victory Saturday.

DeMorat was 26 of 37 in going over 11,000 yards in his career. His single-game high is 503 yards, which came in a loss to Ohio this season. MJ Wright had 226 of those receiving yards Saturday — a career high for the senior — on just four catches, including two touchdowns.

Trailing 21-17 at halftime after two lost fumbles and an interception, DeMorat rallied the Rams (5-1, 2-0 Patriot League) with a pair of touchdown passes early in the third quarter and a 79-yarder to Wright with 10 minutes remaining in the game.

Lehigh (1-5, 1-1) opened the game with 89-yard kickoff return by Jalen Burbage for a score — the Mountain Hawks’ longest since 2016 — and went up 14-0 when DeMorat fumbled on the next series and Dean Colton returned it 33 yards.

Julius Loughridge rushed for 104 yards on 10 carries with a 42-yard score for the 16th-ranked Rams, who were held under 48 points for the first time this season.

Dante Perri threw for two touchdowns with an interception for Lehigh.

