Defense, pick-6 carry Cornell past Lehigh in 19-15 win

ITHACA, N.Y. (AP) — Connor Henderson’s 31-yard interception return for a touchdown helped lift Cornell to a 19-15 victory over…

ITHACA, N.Y. (AP) — Connor Henderson’s 31-yard interception return for a touchdown helped lift Cornell to a 19-15 victory over Lehigh Saturday, earning the Big Red a 3-0 non-conference record in a season for the first time since 2007 and fifth time in program history.

Cornell stopped the Mountain Hawks on six of their seven trips to the red zone and came up with a big stop on fourth down in the final minute of the game on pass break-ups by Brody Kidwell and Anthony Chideme-Alfaro.

Dylan Van Dusen kicked three first-half field goals, the longest from 26-yards out, and Gaige Garcia scored on a 13-yard run just before intermission to stake Lehigh to a 15-10 lead after a half, but Cornell (3-2) took the lead when Henderson picked off a Dante Perri pass and returned it for the touchdown to take a 16-15 lead. Jackson Kennedy kicked a 41-yard fourth-quarter field goal to set the final margin.

Garcia finished with 162 yards on 25 carries to lead Lehigh (1-6) and Perri threw for 184 yards, completing 19 of 35 attempts.

Jameson Wong completed 18 of 30 attempts for 202 yards passing to lead the Big Red while seven backs gained a collective 155 yards on 28 carries.

__

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.