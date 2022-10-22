RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Residents ordered to leave Kherson | West, Russia clash over drones | Farmer detained in Ukraine is back | Ukrainian forces bombard river crossing
Dayton scored final 13 points, beats Stetson 23-20

The Associated Press

October 22, 2022, 5:59 PM

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Sam Webster made a go-ahead 22-yard field goal with 6:06 remaining in the fourth quarter and Dayton scored 13 unanswered points to beat Stetson 23-20 on Saturday.

Webster also made field goals from 39 and 44 yards. Stetson kicker Cameron Gillis gave them a 20-10 lead midway through the third quarter.

Shane Hamm was 11 of 18 for 122 yards for Dayton (5-2, 3-1 Pioneer League), and he ran it 12 times for 44 yards and a touchdown. Jake Chisholm rushed it 26 times for 96 yards.

Stetson (3-3, 1-2) was led by Brady Meitz’s 327 yards passing. Meitz was intercepted by Logan Dalton, who ran it back to give Dayton a 10-3 lead.

