IAN NEWS: PHOTOS | Ian's impact on DC area | Dozens dead from Ian | DC-area events canceled | What is storm surge?
Home » College Football » Davidson rushes for 498…

Davidson rushes for 498 yards in 31-0 victory over Butler

The Associated Press

October 1, 2022, 5:04 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) — Dylan Sparks carried it 16 times for a career-high 180 yards and Davidson rushed for 498 yards in a 31-0 victory over Butler on Saturday.

It was Davidson’s first shutout since 2019.

Coy Williams added 19 rushes for 109 yards for Davidson (4-1, 2-0 Pioneer), which has won four straight. Aaron Maione had two runs and two touchdowns, and Jayden Waddell added 60 yards and a score.

Caden Bonoffski provided the only scoring in the first half when he capped the game’s opening drive with a 44-yard field goal. Davidson scored 14 points in each of the final two quarters.

Jayden Waddell and Luke Durkin combined to complete 7 of 11 passes for 116 yards and a touchdown for Davidson. John Tessmann led the Wildcats defense with two interceptions.

Bret Bushka was intercepted three times for Butler (2-2, 0-1). He threw for 150 yards and rushed it six times for 102 yards.

Davidson controlled the time of possession 40:42 to 19:18.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

Federal employees will pay 8.7% more, on average, toward 2023 health premiums

Bureau of Prisons understaffing leads to 'unprecedented exodus' of employees, union warns

Two agencies took initial steps to implement Schedule F, GAO finds

OPM sets interagency diversity strategy in motion with first-ever DEIA council meeting

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up