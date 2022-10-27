Cyclones seeking breakthrough against OU after narrow losses

Oklahoma (4-3, 1-3 Big 12) at Iowa State (3-4, 0-4), Saturday, noon ET (FS1) Line: Oklahoma by 1 1/2, according…

Oklahoma (4-3, 1-3 Big 12) at Iowa State (3-4, 0-4), Saturday, noon ET (FS1)

Line: Oklahoma by 1 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: Oklahoma leads 78-7-2.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

No one would have imagined these teams would be a combined 1-7 in Big 12 play when they meet. The Sooners are looking to establish momentum after ending their first three-game losing streak since 1998 with a 52-42 home win over Kansas. Iowa State is looking for something positive after losing its four Big 12 games by a combined 14 points.

KEY MATCHUP

Oklahoma QB Dillon Gabriel vs. Iowa State secondary. Gabriel is the Big 12’s second-leading passer with 13 touchdowns against one interception and appears fully recovered from the concussion that kept him out of the loss to Texas. He threw for a season-high 403 yards against Kansas. The Cyclones are allowing fewer than 200 yards per game through the air but have not faced a passer the caliber of Gabriel.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Oklahoma: RB Eric Gray leads the nation with his 7.2 yards per carry and is fourth in the Big 12 at 99.3 per game. He’s coming off a 176-yard game against Kansas.

Iowa State: QB Hunter Dekkers looks ready to match fellow left-hander Gabriel if this turns into a scoring contest. Dekkers threw for a career-high 329 yards against Texas and is completing nearly 68% of his passes for the season.

FACTS & FIGURES

Each of the last three meetings have been decided by seven points or less, with Oklahoma winning two. … This marks the first time since 1999 that OU won’t be ranked when playing Iowa State. … OU has scored at least 30 points in 37 of its last 39 true road games. … The ISU defense is allowing 4.9 points and 115.4 yards in second halves. … Cyclones and 2004 Purdue are the only teams since 1980 to have four straight conference losses by a combined 14 points or less.

