Connley 5 TDs lift Prairie View A&M past Lamar 54-21

The Associated Press

October 22, 2022, 9:20 PM

BEAUMONT, Texas (AP) — Trazon Connley ran for three touchdowns and passed for two more to lead Prairie View A&M to a 54-21 victory over winless Lamar on Saturday.

Jaden Stewart rushed for 141 yards and a touchdown on just nine carries and Ahmad Antoine had 100 on seven with a score for the Panthers (4-3, 3-1 Southland Conference), who piled up 301 yards on the ground.

Stewart opened the scoring with a 56-yard touchdown run on the fifth snap of the game.

Connley was 15-of-21 passing for 179 yards, connecting with Collier Ricks and Colbey Washington, for scores of 16 and 21 yards, respectively. He also ran the ball 12 times for 119 yards. Connley’s TD runs covered 7, 38 and 5 yards.

Lamar (0-7, 0-3) picked up 358 yards rushing, led by Khalan Griffin with 114. However, the Cardinals were just 9-of-19 passing for 72 yards from two quarterbacks and were shut out in the second half.

