Colgate earns second straight victory, tops Bucknell 13-7

The Associated Press

October 29, 2022, 4:52 PM

LEWISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Michael Brescia ran for two touchdowns and piloted Colgate to a 13-7 win over Bucknell on Saturday as the Raiders won back-to-back games for the first time this season.

Brescia drove Colgate 91 yards in 16 plays and scored the game’s first touchdown on a five-yard run with 2:31 left in the first half, then hit Brady Hutchison with a 46-yard pass to set up a first-and-goal from the Bucknell 2 and squeezed in from the 1 two plays later for a 13-0 lead.

Rushawn Baker scored from a yard out with just under eight minutes left for the only Bison score.

Brescia completed 20 of 28 passes for 176 yards and carried 21 times for 66 yards for Colgate (3-5, 2-1 Patriot).

Coleman Bennett led Bucknell (1-7, 1-3) with 71 yards on 12 carries.

