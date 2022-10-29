MARINE CORPS MARATHON: What you need to know about MCM | History of MCM weather | Running with congenital heart disease | Marathon vet pulled out of retirement | Doctor, 80, running his 45th MCM
Coastal Carolina uses fast start to top Marshall 24-13

The Associated Press

October 29, 2022, 11:06 PM

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Grayson McCall had a touchdown run and a scoring pass as Coastal Carolina did most of its damage in the first quarter in a 24-13 victory over Marshall on Saturday night.

McCall opened the scoring with a 2-yard touchdown run for Coastal Carolina (7-1, 4-1 Sun Belt Conference). Bryce Carpenter scored on a 3-yard run and McCall fired a 37-yard scoring strike to Jacob Jenkins to give the Chanticleers a 21-0 lead after one quarter.

Marshall (4-4, 1-3) pulled within 21-10 at halftime on Khalan Laborn’s 2-yard touchdown run and Rece Verhoff’s 40-yard field goal. Both teams traded field goals in the second half.

McCall completed 13 of 24 passes for 121 yards for Coastal Carolina, which managed just 271 yards of offense while yielding 357.

Cam Fancher threw for 320 yards on 19-of-36 passing for the Thundering Herd.

