Clemson starting DT Bryan Bresee to miss game with Wolfpack

The Associated Press

October 1, 2022, 6:30 PM

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson starting defensive tackle Bryan Bresee will miss his team’s game with 10th-ranked North Carolina State on Saturday night.

Team spokesman Ross Taylor said Bresee had a non-football condition this week that required blood work and medical observation. Taylor said the Bresee family received good news from the tests late this week and Bryan’s condition is not expected to impact him long term.

Bresee and his family are still mourning the death of Bryan’s 15-year-old sister, Ella, She died of brain cancer on Sept. 15 and her brother missed the win over Louisiana Tech on Sept. 17.

Bresee returned to action last Saturday in a 51-45 OT win at No. 22 Wake Forest where tipped a pass from quarterback Sam Hartman on the Deacon’s final unsuccessful drive in the second overtime.

