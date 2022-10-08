Chambers had 3 TDs, Montana State forces 6 turnovers in win

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Quarterback Sean Chambers ran for three touchdowns and the Montana State defense forced six turnovers in…

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Quarterback Sean Chambers ran for three touchdowns and the Montana State defense forced six turnovers in a 37-6 Homecoming win over Idaho State on Saturday.

After the Bengals (0-6, 0-3 Big Sky Conference) opened the game with a quick, four-play drive capped by a 36-yard touchdown pass from Sagan Gronauer to Chedon James, the Bobcats (5-1, 3-0) took over, rolling to their 16th straight home win.

R.J. Fitzgerald capped an 11-play, 71-yard drive with a 2-yard plunge on first possession for the Bobcats, ranked fifth if the FCS coaches poll. Chambers scored on 4-, 13- and 6-yard runs for and Blake Glessner kicked a pair of field goals for a 34-6 halftime lead.

Chambers completed 16 of 22 passes for 150 yards and Sean Austin was 8 of 8 for 60. Chambers ran for 34 yards and now has an FCS leading 15 rushing TDs. Lane Sumner had 100 of the 255 yards the Bobcats picked up on the ground.

Idaho State finished with 254 yards but Gronauer, who was 16 of 23 for 173 yards, threw three interceptions.

Level Price Jr. had two fumble recoveries for MSU.

