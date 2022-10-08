RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Blast damages Russian supply route | Putin's path: stability to threats | Nuke risk highest since '62 | Ukraine city takes more hits
Home » College Football » Chambers had 3 TDs,…

Chambers had 3 TDs, Montana State forces 6 turnovers in win

The Associated Press

October 8, 2022, 7:50 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Quarterback Sean Chambers ran for three touchdowns and the Montana State defense forced six turnovers in a 37-6 Homecoming win over Idaho State on Saturday.

After the Bengals (0-6, 0-3 Big Sky Conference) opened the game with a quick, four-play drive capped by a 36-yard touchdown pass from Sagan Gronauer to Chedon James, the Bobcats (5-1, 3-0) took over, rolling to their 16th straight home win.

R.J. Fitzgerald capped an 11-play, 71-yard drive with a 2-yard plunge on first possession for the Bobcats, ranked fifth if the FCS coaches poll. Chambers scored on 4-, 13- and 6-yard runs for and Blake Glessner kicked a pair of field goals for a 34-6 halftime lead.

Chambers completed 16 of 22 passes for 150 yards and Sean Austin was 8 of 8 for 60. Chambers ran for 34 yards and now has an FCS leading 15 rushing TDs. Lane Sumner had 100 of the 255 yards the Bobcats picked up on the ground.

Idaho State finished with 254 yards but Gronauer, who was 16 of 23 for 173 yards, threw three interceptions.

Level Price Jr. had two fumble recoveries for MSU.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

Army may have cracked the code on BYOD: 20,000 devices coming online next week

USPS looks to raise first-class stamp price to 63 cents in January 2023

Whistleblower: 665 FBI employees under misconduct investigations left prior to ruling

Case alleging racial discrimination in NASA’s employee evaluations set to move forward

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up