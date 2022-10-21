RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Farmer detained in Ukraine is back | Ukrainian forces bombard river crossing | US: Iranian troops back Russian drone strikes | Major battle in Kherson
Home » College Football » Calvin, Wily return picks…

Calvin, Wily return picks for scores, Wagner tops LIU 37-26

The Associated Press

October 21, 2022, 10:43 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — Coby Calvin and Junior Wily returned interceptions for touchdowns and Wagner picked up its first win of the season with a 37-26 victory over Long Island University on Friday night.

Zachary Palmer-Smith staked Wagner (1-6, 1-2 Northeast Conference) to a 7-0 lead on the Seahawks’ first possession, capping a 10-play, 74-yard drive with a 2-yard touchdown run.

Wagner took a 14-7 lead early in the second quarter when Calvin returned an interception 60 yards for a touchdown. The Sharks cut their deficit to a point after Pat Bowen scored on an 8-yard run and Michael Coney missed the extra-point kick.

Naiem Simmons caught on a 29-yard touchdown pass from Nick Kargman and Wagner led 21-13 midway through the period. The teams traded field goals before halftime.

Coney’s second field goal pulled LIU (0-7, 0-3) within 24-19 early in the third quarter, but Rickey Spruill capped a 12-play, 72-yard drive with a 1-yard scoring run and Wagner led 30-19 with 5:55 left in the period. The Seahawks’ final score was a 52-yard pick-6 by Wily with 10:09 left in the game.

Derek Green passed for 232 yards but threw three interceptions for LIU. Backup QB Luca Stanzani had a 10-yard touchdown toss to Owen Glascoe, who totaled 130 yards on 10 receptions.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

Energy’s Idaho National Lab giving boost to 5G benefits, security with new range

Federal employee engagement stabilizes in 2022 FEVS

NARA looks to extend e-records deadline by 18 months

Senate confirmation process lags as leadership vacancies remain

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up