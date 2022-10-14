RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Putin calls his actions 'correct' | Live updates | EU to unveil Ukraine training mission | How Ukrainian kids become Russians
Home » College Football » C-USA approves Kennesaw St.…

C-USA approves Kennesaw St. for membership, joining July ’24

The Associated Press

October 14, 2022, 6:32 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DALLAS (AP) — Kennesaw State was approved for membership in Conference USA on Friday, and will join the league on July 1, 2024.

Conference USA is going through a transition of its makeup, with six of the league’s 11 current members in their last academic year before moving to the American Athletic Conference next summer. That will be at the same time that Liberty, New Mexico State, Jacksonville State and Sam Houston State will join C-USA. Kennesaw State’s addition a year after that will put the league at 10 members.

C-USA Commissioner Judy MacLeod said adding Kennesaw State “continues to build upon our strong foundation.” The public university with two campuses in Georgia has 43,000 undergraduate and graduate students and sponsors 18 sports, 17 of which will compete in Conference USA.

Kennesaw State’s football program is only in its eighth season. The Owls played the first seven as an associate member in the Big South, winning three conference titles before joining the school’s other programs in the ASUN this season.

Charlotte, Florida Atlantic, North Texas, Rice, UAB and UTSA are leaving Conference USA for the American next summer. C-USA was at 14 schools before Marshall, Old Dominion and Southern Mississippi left this past summer for the Sun Belt.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

Army's $15M TMF award bolsters new strategy for securing operational technology

Federal judge finalizes $63M settlement for OPM data breach victims

Biden administration’s cyber regulatory plan comes into focus

For 2023, federal retirees will see largest COLA increase in over 40 years

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up