Brumfield TD run sparks UNLV over New Mexico 31-20

The Associated Press

October 1, 2022, 2:43 AM

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Doug Brumfield threw for 233 yards and ran for a second-half touchdown as UNLV scored 24 unanswered points and beat New Mexico 31-20 on Friday night.

Brumfield rolled to his left before diving over a defender and into the end zone from six yards out to tie the game 17-17 midway through the third quarter. Aidan Robbins added a 3-yard TD run that gave UNLV (4-1, 2-0 Mountain West Conference) the lead for good early in the fourth.

Geordon Porter made a one-handed, 39-yard catch that led to a George Steinkamp 36-yard field goal to pull the Lobos to 24-20 with 12:43 remaining.

Marshall Nichols’ 35-yard punt pinned the Lobos at their 10 with 53 seconds left before the Rebels added a 12-yard pick-6 four plays later.

After the Lobos jumped out to a 17-0 lead, Daniel Gutierrez made field goals from 41, 50 and 47 yards to get UNLV within 17-9 at halftime.

Miles Kendrick ran for a pair of 8-yard touchdowns in the first quarter for New Mexico (2-3, 0-2). Kendrick completed 13 of 25 passes for 163 yards with two interceptions and added 61 yards on the ground.

