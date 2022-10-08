RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Blast damages Russian supply route | Putin's path: stability to threats | Nuke risk highest since '62 | Ukraine city takes more hits
Brock’s 2 TDs spark Maine comeback, beats Hampton 31-24

The Associated Press

October 8, 2022, 6:14 PM

HAMPTON, Va. (AP) — Freddie Brock ran for one touchdown and added a 25-yard catch for another as Maine scored twice in the fourth quarter to earn a come-from-behind, 31-24 win over Hampton on Saturday.

The win snapped a streak of four straight losses to start the season by the Black Bears (1-4, 1-1 Colonial Athletic Association).

Brock’s 7-yard run tied the game at 24 with 11:57 remaining in the fourth and his TD catch on a pass from Joe Fagnano gave the Black Bears their 31-24 lead with 7:15 left.

Malcolm Mays’ three touchdown passes staked Hampton to a 24-17 lead through three quarters, but he also threw three interceptions, including a pick in the end zone in the final minute by Maine’s Austin Ambush.

Mays hit Tyler Thompson from 40 yards out and Jadakis Bonds with a 67-yard strike to give Hampton (3-2, 0-2) a 14-7 lead after one quarter, but Maine rallied in the second quarter behind a 27-yard touchdown run by Zavier Scott and Cole Baker’s 21-yard field goal to take a 17-14 lead at intermission.

Mays hit Bonds with a short touchdown pass and Axel Perez hit a 36-yard field goal with seconds left in the third quarter to take a 24-17 lead.

Fagnano was 19 of 24 passing for 213 yards, a touchdown and an interception for Maine. Elijah Barnwell added 90 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries.

