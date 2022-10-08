RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Blast damages Russian supply route | Putin's path: stability to threats | Nuke risk highest since '62 | Ukraine city takes more hits
Home » College Football » Brister leads with 7…

Brister leads with 7 TDs, Lindenwood beats C. Arkansas 52-49

The Associated Press

October 8, 2022, 9:08 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CONWAY, Ark. (AP) — Cade Brister accounted for seven touchdowns, Logan Seibert’s 36-yard field goal was the only score in the fourth quarter, and Lindenwood beat Central Arkansas 52-49 on Saturday night.

Seibert’s game-winning kick came with 9:47 remaining in the game. Central Arkansas drove 71 yards in 13 plays to the Lindenwood 28 during its last possession, but the drive stalled with an incomplete pass on fourth-and-10.

Cade Brister was 26-of-49 passing for 413 yards with a pair of touchdown passes and added 62 yards on the ground and five scoring runs. Andrew Martin added 138 yards rushing on 16 carries for Lindenwood (3-2).

Will McElvain threw five touchdown passes for Central Arkansas (2-3). He finished 17-of-30 passing for 341 yards.

__

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

Case alleging racial discrimination in NASA’s employee evaluations set to move forward

Federal building security agency short-staffed amid rise in threats

USPS looks to raise first-class stamp price to 63 cents in January 2023

Army may have cracked the code on BYOD: 20,000 devices coming online next week

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up