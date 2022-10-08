Boyle’s 43-yard FG snaps Colorado State’s 10-game skid

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Michael Boyle kicked a 43-yard field goal as time expired to lift Colorado State over Nevada…

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Michael Boyle kicked a 43-yard field goal as time expired to lift Colorado State over Nevada 17-14 on Friday night to end a 10-game losing streak dating to last season.

It was Colorado State’s first win since a 36-7 victory at New Mexico on Oct. 16, 2021.

Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi led the Rams 53 yards in just over two minutes to set up Boyle’s game-winning kick. Boyle missed a 48-yard field goal attempt, but got another shot when Nevada was penalized for running into the kicker. It was the Rams’ only score on offense.

Avery Morrow had 168 yards rushing on 24 carries for Colorado State (1-4, 1-0 Mountain West Conference). Fowler-Nicolosi was just 11-of-22 passing for 78 yards with two interceptions.

Ayden Hector had a 21-yard interception return for a touchdown for Colorado State. Mukendi Wa-Kalonji scooped a fumbled ball near the logo and ran untouched along the right sideline for 50 yards into the end zone to stretch the Rams’ lead to 14-0 at the end of the first quarter.

Toa Taua ran over a defender and into the end zone for a 4-yard touchdown that capped a 17-play, 99-yard drive to pull for Nevada (2-4, 0-2) to 14-7 with 14 seconds remaining before halftime. Taua’s 2-yard scoring run tied the game 14-14 with 8:53 remaining.

It was the Wolf Pack’s fourth straight loss.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.