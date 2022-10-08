RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Blast damages Russian supply route | Putin's path: stability to threats | Nuke risk highest since '62 | Ukraine city takes more hits
Baker, Williams lead way as So. Illinois tops Missouri St.

The Associated Press

October 8, 2022, 7:18 PM

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Nic Baker threw two touchdown passes, Javon Williams Jr. ran for two scores and Southern Illinois defeated Missouri State 38-21 on Saturday.

The Salukis fell behind 14-0 in the first quarter before reeling off the next 38 points to remain tied for first place in the Missouri Valley Football Conference. The FCS No. 24 Salukis (4-2, 3-0) have won four straight and are tied with top-ranked North Dakota State and third-ranked South Dakota State. No. 19 Missouri State (2-4, 0-3) lost its fourth straight.

Baker was 21-of-30-passing for 253 yards. Williams, a running back, had 45 yards on 15 carries. He threw three passes, completing two for 37 yards.

Williams scored on a 1-yard run that tied the game at 14 in the second quarter and his second 1-yard touchdown early in the second half gave the Salukis a 24-14 lead. Baker threw two touchdown passes — 7 yards to Bryce Miller and 41 yards to Avante Cox — in the final 1:06 of the third quarter and Southern Illinois led 38-14.

Cox had seven catches for 107 yards and his twin, D’Ante’, caught six for 108 yards.

Jason Shelley completed 15 of 25 passes for 195 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions for the Bears. Jacardia Wright had 83 yards rushing with two touchdowns on 15 carries.

