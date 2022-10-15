RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Ukraine: Russia hits power site | Putin calls his actions 'correct' | EU to unveil Ukraine training mission | How Ukrainian kids become Russians
Army backups come up big in 42-17 win over Colgate

The Associated Press

October 15, 2022, 3:30 PM

WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) — Jemel Jones ran for two touchdowns in his first start this season and Army defeated Colgate 42-17 on Saturday.

With the Black Knights (2-4) missing several key players because of injuries, including quarterback Tyhier Tyler and running back Tyrell Robinson, senior quarterback Jones made his first start of the season and finished with 113 yards rushing on 12 carries including a 75-yard run that gave Army its first points.

Jones’ 1-yard TD capped an eight-minute drive to open the second half and Leo Lowin’s interception set up Markel Johnson’s 24-touchdown run for a 42-17 lead heading in the fourth quarter. Johnson came in with 19 yards on four carries this season.

Army, second in the nation in rushing at 286.6, had 281 yards by halftime including four TDs and led 28-17. The Black Knights finished with 467 yards offense, all on the ground.

Colgate’s Michael Brescia was 16-of-25 passing including his first TD throw of the season, a 19-yarder to Treyvohn Saunders. Breshia rushed for another 78 yards and a score.

Army has won the last seven meetings with the Raiders (1-5).

