All Times EDT

Thursday, Oct. 27

No. 14 Utah at Washington St., 10 p.m.

No. 24 NC State vs. Virginia Tech, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 29

No. 1 Georgia vs. Florida at Jacksonville, Fla., 3:30 p.m.

No. 2 Ohio St. at No. 13 Penn St., Noon

No. 3 Tennessee vs. No. 19 Kentucky, 7 p.m.

No. 4 Michigan vs. Michigan St., 7:30 p.m.

No. 7 TCU at West Virginia, Noon

No. 8 Oregon at California, 3:30 p.m.

No. 9 Oklahoma St. at No. 22 Kansas St., 3:30 p.m.

No. 10 Wake Forest at Louisville, 3:30 p.m.

No. 10 Southern Cal at Arizona, 7 p.m.

No. 12 UCLA vs. Stanford, 10:30 p.m.

No. 15 Mississippi at Texas A&M, 7:30 p.m.

No. 16 Syracuse vs. Notre Dame, Noon

No. 17 Illinois at Nebraska, 3:30 p.m.

No. 20 Cincinnati at UCF, 3:30 p.m.

No. 21 North Carolina vs. Pittsburgh, 8 p.m.

No. 25 South Carolina vs. Missouri, 4 p.m.

