Alabama’s Bryce Young doesn’t start against Texas A&M

The Associated Press

October 8, 2022, 8:19 PM

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Alabama quarterback Bryce Young didn’t start the game against Texas A&M because of sprained right shoulder, leaving Jalen Milroe as his replacement.

Aggies starter Max Johnson also was out.

The top-ranked Crimson Tide’s coach, Nick Saban, hadn’t shed much light on the reigning Heisman Trophy winner Young’s status all week, calling him day to day.

Johnson, who had started the past three games for the Aggies, also was replaced with an injured throwing hand.

Haynes King returned to the starting role he lost to the LSU transfer after two games. Unlike Young, Johnson was on the sideline in sweats.

Young came out onto the field for warmups 50 minutes before kickoff, taking snaps alongside the backups, and was even announced as the starter. But he didn’t throw along with the other quarterbacks.

Young was injured when he landed on his shoulder early in the Arkansas game, and Milroe wound up playing most of the game.

Alabama visits No. 8 Tennessee next Saturday in easily the biggest game yet.

Young has passed for 1,202 yards and 14 touchdowns against three interceptions this season. He has also run for 154 yards and three scores.

