Alabama State cruises past Mississippi Valley State 24-9

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Myles Crawley threw for 270 yards and two touchdowns to lead Alabama State to a 24-9 victory over winless Mississippi Valley State on Saturday.

Crawley tossed a 12-yard touchdown pass to Dylan Creech late in the first quarter and added a 36-yard TD pass to Jeremiah Hixon with 7:28 remaining. Ja’Won Howell had a 2-yard touchdown run for Alabama State (4-3, 2-2 Southwestern Athletic Conference).

Jamari Jones threw a 62-yard touchdown pass to Jacory Rankin with 14 seconds to play for Mississippi Valley State (0-7, 0-4). Caleb Johnson had 70 yards rushing on 19 carries.

Alabama State avenged last season’s loss to the Delta Devils that ended an 11-game win streak for the Hornets in the series.

