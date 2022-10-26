RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Putin monitors drills of Russia's nuclear forces | Brutal Russian general led troops that killed civilians | Ukraine alleges Russian dirty bomb deception | Progressives retract Ukraine letter to Biden
Home » College Football » Alabama DL Eboigbe likely…

Alabama DL Eboigbe likely out for season after neck surgery

The Associated Press

October 26, 2022, 12:39 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Alabama defensive lineman Justin Eboigbe is likely out for the season with a neck injury.

Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban said Wednesday Eboigbe has had surgery. He played in the first four games but hasn’t seen action since.

“He had a procedure done that would enhance his opportunity to be able to play in the future, but I don’t think that’s going to come this season,” Saban said.

Eboigbe made 11 tackles and had two quarterback hurries in the first four games. Saban had announced his injury after Alabama beat Arkansas on Oct. 1 without giving a timetable for Eboigbe’s return.

He has played in 42 games over the past three-plus seasons, recording 59 tackles.

No. 6 Alabama is off this week before traveling to face No. 18 LSU on Nov. 5.

The Tide played against Mississippi State without two other injured defensive linemen, DJ Dale and Jaheim Oatis.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://bit.ly/3pqZVaF

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

OMB makes Myklegard the permanent deputy federal CIO

USDA has added over 5,000 employees following staff attrition and low morale

OPM clarifies how agencies can help feds apply for Public Service Loan Forgiveness waiver by Oct. 31 deadline

VA sees job applicants surge as it stands up new pay, bonus authority under PACT Act

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up