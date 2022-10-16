RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Rockets strike mayor's office | How Moscow makes Ukrainian kids Russian | Izyum survivors tell of devastating airstrike | Ukraine envoy hopeful about Musk's Starlink
Home » College Football » Alabama A&M defeats UAPB…

Alabama A&M defeats UAPB despite Britten’s 277 yards rushing

The Associated Press

October 16, 2022, 7:44 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) — Victor Barbosa made the go-ahead field goal in the fourth quarter, Harold Jemison scored two rushing touchdowns and Alabama A&M defeated Arkansas-Pine Bluff 34-31 in the HBCU River City Classic on Sunday.

The Bulldogs overcame a career game by UAPB’s Kayvon Britten, who had career highs of 277 yards rushing and four touchdowns.

Britten’s fourth touchdown, a 4-yard run with 11:58 remaining in the fourth quarter, tied the score at 31. Alabama A&M then drove to Barbosa’s 29-yard go-ahead field goal with 5:59 remaining and held on for the win, holding the Golden Lions to 31 yards in the fourth quarter.

Donovan Eaglin had 126 rushing yards and the Bulldogs had 226 yards on the ground. Xaiver Lankford completed 12 of 21 passes for 162 yards with a touchdown for the Bulldogs (3-4, 3-1 SWAC).

Britten had 32 carries that included runs of 58 and 78 yards. The Golden Lions (2-5, 0-4) had 294 yards rushing but only 39 yards passing by Chancellor Edwards, who completed 8 of 14 attempts.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

Federal judge finalizes $63M settlement for OPM data breach victims

VA extends EHR delay to June 2023 after review finds more system problems

Army's $15M TMF award bolsters new strategy for securing operational technology

For 2023, federal retirees will see largest COLA increase in over 40 years

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up