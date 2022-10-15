RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Mass shooting at Russian military range | Rocket, drone attacks continue | Volunteer fighter from Idaho dies | Deminers remove deadly threats
Home » College Football » Abilene Christian turns back…

Abilene Christian turns back Southern Utah 21-18

The Associated Press

October 15, 2022, 8:30 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ABILENE, Texas (AP) — Freshman Rovaughn Banks Jr. scored on a short run in the fourth quarter after a key interception by Elijah Moffett and Abilene Christian held off Southern Utah 21-18 on Saturday.

Abilene Christian (5-2, 2-0 Western Athletic Conference) was leading 14-10 early in the fourth when Moffett picked off a Justin Miller pass and returned it 37 yards to the Southern Utah (3-4, 1-2) 15-yard line. Four plays later Banks bulled his way into the end zone from a yard out to push the Wildcats’ advantage to 21-10 with 10:51 remaining in the game.

Miller connected with Ethan Bolingbroke for a 5-yard touchdown and added a two-point conversion pass to get Southern Utah within three, but ACU used five plays to run out the clock.

Maverick McIver completed 17 of 27 passes for 162 yards for ACU. His 7-yard touchdown toss to Kobe Clark with 1:18 left in the first half sent the Wildcats to the locker room with a 14-3 lead.

Miller passed for 289 yards, completing 26 of 45 attempts with two touchdowns and a pick. Isaiah Wooden finished with five catches for 117 yards and a score.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

Biden administration’s cyber regulatory plan comes into focus

DoD establishes new CIO to unify IT efforts in Office of the Secretary of Defense

Federal judge finalizes $63M settlement for OPM data breach victims

VA extends EHR delay to June 2023 after review finds more system problems

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up