Abilene Christian turns back Southern Utah 21-18

ABILENE, Texas (AP) — Freshman Rovaughn Banks Jr. scored on a short run in the fourth quarter after a key interception by Elijah Moffett and Abilene Christian held off Southern Utah 21-18 on Saturday.

Abilene Christian (5-2, 2-0 Western Athletic Conference) was leading 14-10 early in the fourth when Moffett picked off a Justin Miller pass and returned it 37 yards to the Southern Utah (3-4, 1-2) 15-yard line. Four plays later Banks bulled his way into the end zone from a yard out to push the Wildcats’ advantage to 21-10 with 10:51 remaining in the game.

Miller connected with Ethan Bolingbroke for a 5-yard touchdown and added a two-point conversion pass to get Southern Utah within three, but ACU used five plays to run out the clock.

Maverick McIver completed 17 of 27 passes for 162 yards for ACU. His 7-yard touchdown toss to Kobe Clark with 1:18 left in the first half sent the Wildcats to the locker room with a 14-3 lead.

Miller passed for 289 yards, completing 26 of 45 attempts with two touchdowns and a pick. Isaiah Wooden finished with five catches for 117 yards and a score.

