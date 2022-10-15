RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Mass shooting at Russian military range | Rocket, drone attacks continue | Volunteer fighter from Idaho dies | Deminers remove deadly threats
Home » College Football » Abel's 3 TD runs…

Abel’s 3 TD runs lead St. Thomas-Minnesota over Drake 26-14

The Associated Press

October 15, 2022, 6:12 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Gabriel Abel ran for 100 yards and three touchdowns as St. Thomas (Minn.) won its 35th straight regular-season game at home in beating winless Drake 26-14 on Saturday.

Abel had a 6-yard scoring run and a 1-yarder in the first half, and his 5-yard touchdown capped the scoring early in the fourth quarter. Cade Sexauer was 15-of-25 passing and threw a touchdown pass for the Tommies (5-1, 3-0 Pioneer League).

Drake (0-7, 0-4) jumped out to a 7-0 lead when Ian Corwin connected with Gage Vander Leest on a 2-yard touchdown pass. Corwin threw an interception on the Bulldogs’ next series, setting up Sexauer’s 24-yard TD pass to Andrew McElroy two plays later that knotted the score at 7. Corwin led a 72-yard, 10-play drive that was capped by an 8-yard touchdown toss to Matt Hartlieb with 11 seconds to go before halftime.

Corwin completed 17 of 36 passes for 184 yards.

__

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

Biden administration’s cyber regulatory plan comes into focus

82 agencies sign MOUs to gain more time to transition to EIS

DoD establishes new CIO to unify IT efforts in Office of the Secretary of Defense

Federal judge finalizes $63M settlement for OPM data breach victims

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up