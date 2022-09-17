Remembering the Queen: Live updates | Royal fans give UK tourism a bump | Queen's death joins disappearing WWII generation | Photos from London
Yoder’s 3 TD runs help William & Mary cruise past Lafayette

The Associated Press

September 17, 2022, 7:13 PM

EASTON, Pa. (AP) — Bronson Yoder ran for 134 yards and three touchdowns to lead William & Mary to a 34-7 victory over Lafayette on Saturday.

Yoder carried the ball 17 times and scored in the first, third and fourth quarters. His longest, an 11-yard TD run, gave William & Mary (3-0) a 14-7 lead with about two minutes remaining in the first.

Darius Wilson opened the scoring with a 24-yard touchdown pass to Caylin Newton for the Tribe. Wilson was 16-of-23 passing for 194 yards. Martin Lucas added a career-best 91 yards rushing on 13 carries.

Ryan Schuster threw for 151 yards and had a 1-yard touchdown run for Lafayette (1-2).

