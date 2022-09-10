September 11th: US marks 21st anniversary of attacks | DC-area remembrance events | How a history teacher discusses 9/11 with high school students | Jill Biden shares memories
Villanova rolls to 38-21 victory over Long Island

The Associated Press

September 10, 2022, 5:16 PM

BROOKVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — DeeWil Barlee rushed for a career-high 177 yards and a score and Villanova survived four interceptions to beat Long Island 38-21 on Saturday.

TD Ayo-Durojaiye added a career-high 109 yards and another rushing touchdown.

Connor Watkins was 7-of-12 passing with four of his incompletions being interceptions, three by Victor Nelson Jr. Watkins still threw for two scores — including a 60-yarder to Dez Boykin — and ran for another.

The FCS fifth-ranked Wildcats (1-0), who travel to play Army next week, never trailed, leading 17-7 at halftime and 31-7 after three quarters.

Derek Green was 31-of-45 passing for 230 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions for the Sharks (0-2).

