Valparaiso rallies to beat San Diego 28-21 in Pioneer opener

The Associated Press

September 24, 2022, 4:49 PM

VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) — Mason Kaplan threw for two touchdowns, ran for another and Valparaiso rallied to beat San Diego 28-21 on Saturday in a Pioneer Football League opener.

Kaplan threw a 2-yard TD pass to Barret Labus to give the Beacons (2-2, 1-0) their first lead at 20-14 in the third quarter and connected with Solomon Davis on a 44-yarder to extend the lead early in the fourth.

The Toreros recovered a fumble and scored on a 21-yard pass from Judd Erickson to Ja’seem Reed with under two minutes left but couldn’t recover an onside kick.

USD (1-3, 0-1) scored the game’s first two touchdowns before Valparaiso rallied to cut the Toreros’ lead to 14-13 at halftime.

Kaplan — who shared quarterback duties with Michael Appel Jr. — entered the game in the second quarter and was 4-of-6 passing for 102 yards and added 44 yards on the ground. Davis had five catches for 118 yards and Labus had two TD catches.

Erickson had two of USD’s three touchdown passes. Reed had two TD catches.

