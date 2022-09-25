RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Winter's approach sets clock ticking | Kremlin stages sham vote in occupied regions | Hundreds arrested in anti-mobilization protests | West works to deepen sanctions
The Associated Press

September 25, 2022, 1:25 PM

USA TODAY SPORTS AFCA COLLEGE FOOTBALL COACHES POLL, Sept. 25, 2022

The USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll Top 25 with team’s records THROUGH SATURDAY in parentheses, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, ranking in last week’s poll and first-place votes received.

Record Pts Pvs
1. Georgia (34) 4-0 1563 1
2. Alabama (26) 4-0 1558 2
3. Ohio State (4) 4-0 1486 3
4. Michigan 4-0 1379 4
5. Clemson 4-0 1339 5
6. Southern California 4-0 1226 7
7. Oklahoma State 3-0 1176 8
8. Kentucky 4-0 1136 9
9. Tennessee 4-0 1077 12
10. North Carolina State 4-0 1015 11
11. Mississippi 4-0 864 13
12. Penn State 4-0 824 15
13. Utah 3-1 822 14
14. Baylor 3-1 638 17
15. Oregon 3-1 622 18
16. Oklahoma 3-1 601 6
17. Texas A&M 3-1 574 20
18. Washington 4-0 539 24
19. Arkansas 3-1 509 10
20. Brigham Young 3-1 359 23
21. Wake Forest 3-1 352 16
22. Florida State 4-0 252 27
23. Minnesota 4-0 238 32
24. Pittsburgh 3-1 223 26
25. Syracuse 4-0 74 32

Dropped Out: No. 19 Texas (2-2); No. 21 Michigan State (2-2); No. 22 Florida (2-2); No. 25 Miami (Fla.) (2-2).

Others receiving votes: Cincinnati (3-1) 63; Kansas (4-0) 59; Florida (2-2) 49; Texas Tech (3-1) 36; Kansas State (3-1) 30; Texas (2-2) 25; TCU (3-0) 20; Michigan State (2-2) 13; James Madison (3-0) 11; Mississippi State (3-1) 10; Air Force (3-1) 8; Oregon State (3-1) 7; UCLA (4-0) 6; LSU (3-1) 4; Washington State (3-1) 4; Iowa State (3-1) 3; Notre Dame (2-2) 3; Maryland (3-1) 2; Coastal Carolina (4-0) 1.

