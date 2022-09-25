USA TODAY SPORTS AFCA COLLEGE FOOTBALL COACHES POLL, Sept. 25, 2022
The USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll Top 25 with team’s records THROUGH SATURDAY in parentheses, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, ranking in last week’s poll and first-place votes received.
|Record
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. Georgia (34)
|4-0
|1563
|1
|2. Alabama (26)
|4-0
|1558
|2
|3. Ohio State (4)
|4-0
|1486
|3
|4. Michigan
|4-0
|1379
|4
|5. Clemson
|4-0
|1339
|5
|6. Southern California
|4-0
|1226
|7
|7. Oklahoma State
|3-0
|1176
|8
|8. Kentucky
|4-0
|1136
|9
|9. Tennessee
|4-0
|1077
|12
|10. North Carolina State
|4-0
|1015
|11
|11. Mississippi
|4-0
|864
|13
|12. Penn State
|4-0
|824
|15
|13. Utah
|3-1
|822
|14
|14. Baylor
|3-1
|638
|17
|15. Oregon
|3-1
|622
|18
|16. Oklahoma
|3-1
|601
|6
|17. Texas A&M
|3-1
|574
|20
|18. Washington
|4-0
|539
|24
|19. Arkansas
|3-1
|509
|10
|20. Brigham Young
|3-1
|359
|23
|21. Wake Forest
|3-1
|352
|16
|22. Florida State
|4-0
|252
|27
|23. Minnesota
|4-0
|238
|32
|24. Pittsburgh
|3-1
|223
|26
|25. Syracuse
|4-0
|74
|32
Dropped Out: No. 19 Texas (2-2); No. 21 Michigan State (2-2); No. 22 Florida (2-2); No. 25 Miami (Fla.) (2-2).
Others receiving votes: Cincinnati (3-1) 63; Kansas (4-0) 59; Florida (2-2) 49; Texas Tech (3-1) 36; Kansas State (3-1) 30; Texas (2-2) 25; TCU (3-0) 20; Michigan State (2-2) 13; James Madison (3-0) 11; Mississippi State (3-1) 10; Air Force (3-1) 8; Oregon State (3-1) 7; UCLA (4-0) 6; LSU (3-1) 4; Washington State (3-1) 4; Iowa State (3-1) 3; Notre Dame (2-2) 3; Maryland (3-1) 2; Coastal Carolina (4-0) 1.
>
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.