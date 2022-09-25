USA TODAY SPORTS AFCA COLLEGE FOOTBALL COACHES POLL, Sept. 25, 2022 The USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll Top 25…

USA TODAY SPORTS AFCA COLLEGE FOOTBALL COACHES POLL, Sept. 25, 2022

The USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll Top 25 with team’s records THROUGH SATURDAY in parentheses, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, ranking in last week’s poll and first-place votes received.

Record Pts Pvs 1. Georgia (34) 4-0 1563 1 2. Alabama (26) 4-0 1558 2 3. Ohio State (4) 4-0 1486 3 4. Michigan 4-0 1379 4 5. Clemson 4-0 1339 5 6. Southern California 4-0 1226 7 7. Oklahoma State 3-0 1176 8 8. Kentucky 4-0 1136 9 9. Tennessee 4-0 1077 12 10. North Carolina State 4-0 1015 11 11. Mississippi 4-0 864 13 12. Penn State 4-0 824 15 13. Utah 3-1 822 14 14. Baylor 3-1 638 17 15. Oregon 3-1 622 18 16. Oklahoma 3-1 601 6 17. Texas A&M 3-1 574 20 18. Washington 4-0 539 24 19. Arkansas 3-1 509 10 20. Brigham Young 3-1 359 23 21. Wake Forest 3-1 352 16 22. Florida State 4-0 252 27 23. Minnesota 4-0 238 32 24. Pittsburgh 3-1 223 26 25. Syracuse 4-0 74 32

Dropped Out: No. 19 Texas (2-2); No. 21 Michigan State (2-2); No. 22 Florida (2-2); No. 25 Miami (Fla.) (2-2).

Others receiving votes: Cincinnati (3-1) 63; Kansas (4-0) 59; Florida (2-2) 49; Texas Tech (3-1) 36; Kansas State (3-1) 30; Texas (2-2) 25; TCU (3-0) 20; Michigan State (2-2) 13; James Madison (3-0) 11; Mississippi State (3-1) 10; Air Force (3-1) 8; Oregon State (3-1) 7; UCLA (4-0) 6; LSU (3-1) 4; Washington State (3-1) 4; Iowa State (3-1) 3; Notre Dame (2-2) 3; Maryland (3-1) 2; Coastal Carolina (4-0) 1.

>

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.