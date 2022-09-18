Remembering the Queen: Live updates | Royal fans give UK tourism a bump | Queen's death joins disappearing WWII generation | Photos from London
The Associated Press

September 18, 2022, 1:17 PM

USA TODAY SPORTS AFCA COLLEGE FOOTBALL COACHES POLL, Sept. 18, 2022

The USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll Top 25 with team’s records THROUGH SATURDAY in parentheses, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, ranking in last week’s poll and first-place votes received.

Record Pts Pvs
1. Georgia (40) (3-0) 1594 2
2. Alabama (24) (3-0) 1580 1
3. Ohio State (1) (3-0) 1505 3
4. Michigan (3-0) 1379 5
5. Clemson (3-0) 1362 4
6. Oklahoma (3-0) 1281 6
7. Southern California (3-0) 1183 8
8. Oklahoma State (3-0) 1161 7
9. Kentucky (3-0) 1063 10
10. Arkansas (3-0) 934 11
11. North Carolina State (3-0) 919 12
12. Tennessee (3-0) 826 16
13. Mississippi (3-0) 734 17
14. Utah (2-1) 726 15
15. Penn State (3-0) 579 23
16. Wake Forest (3-0) 529 18
17. Baylor (2-1) 507 19
18. Oregon (2-1) 468 24
19. Texas (2-1) 438 20
20. Texas A&M (2-1) 385 22
21. Michigan State (2-1) 305 9
22. Florida (2-1) 297 21
23. Brigham Young (2-1) 253 14
24. Washington (3-0) 244 NR
25. Miami (2-1) 234 13

Dropped Out: No. 25 Pittsburgh (2-1).

Others receiving votes: Pittsburgh (2-1) 210; Florida State (3-0) 107; Appalachian State (2-1) 68; Oregon State (3-0) 57; Washington State (3-0) 55; Cincinnati (2-1) 37; Minnesota (3-0) 24; Syracuse (3-0) 24; Iowa State (3-0) 15; North Carolina (3-0) 12; TCU (2-0) 7; Kansas (3-0) 5; Air Force (2-1) 4; Wisconsin (2-1) 4; Duke (3-0) 2; LSU (2-1) 2; Mississippi State (2-1) 2; Notre Dame (1-2) 2; Coastal Carolina (3-0) 1; East Carolina (2-1) 1.

