USA TODAY SPORTS AFCA COLLEGE FOOTBALL COACHES POLL, Sept. 18, 2022

The USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll Top 25 with team’s records THROUGH SATURDAY in parentheses, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, ranking in last week’s poll and first-place votes received.

Record Pts Pvs 1. Georgia (40) (3-0) 1594 2 2. Alabama (24) (3-0) 1580 1 3. Ohio State (1) (3-0) 1505 3 4. Michigan (3-0) 1379 5 5. Clemson (3-0) 1362 4 6. Oklahoma (3-0) 1281 6 7. Southern California (3-0) 1183 8 8. Oklahoma State (3-0) 1161 7 9. Kentucky (3-0) 1063 10 10. Arkansas (3-0) 934 11 11. North Carolina State (3-0) 919 12 12. Tennessee (3-0) 826 16 13. Mississippi (3-0) 734 17 14. Utah (2-1) 726 15 15. Penn State (3-0) 579 23 16. Wake Forest (3-0) 529 18 17. Baylor (2-1) 507 19 18. Oregon (2-1) 468 24 19. Texas (2-1) 438 20 20. Texas A&M (2-1) 385 22 21. Michigan State (2-1) 305 9 22. Florida (2-1) 297 21 23. Brigham Young (2-1) 253 14 24. Washington (3-0) 244 NR 25. Miami (2-1) 234 13

Dropped Out: No. 25 Pittsburgh (2-1).

Others receiving votes: Pittsburgh (2-1) 210; Florida State (3-0) 107; Appalachian State (2-1) 68; Oregon State (3-0) 57; Washington State (3-0) 55; Cincinnati (2-1) 37; Minnesota (3-0) 24; Syracuse (3-0) 24; Iowa State (3-0) 15; North Carolina (3-0) 12; TCU (2-0) 7; Kansas (3-0) 5; Air Force (2-1) 4; Wisconsin (2-1) 4; Duke (3-0) 2; LSU (2-1) 2; Mississippi State (2-1) 2; Notre Dame (1-2) 2; Coastal Carolina (3-0) 1; East Carolina (2-1) 1.

