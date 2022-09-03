LABOR DAY WEEKEND: Beach Traffic and Weather | Best times for Labor Day travel | DC JazzFest is underway | What to do this weekend | What's open, closed on Labor Day?
UNC receiver Downs out vs. App State with lower body injury

The Associated Press

September 3, 2022, 11:46 AM

BOONE, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina will be without its top wide receiver, Josh Downs, for Saturday’s game at Appalachian State.

The Tar Heels announced just before kickoff that Downs would not play due to a lower body injury. It’s unclear how long he will be out.

Downs had nine catches for 78 yards and two touchdowns in UNC’s win over Florida A&M in Week 0 and led the ACC with 101 catches last season for 1,335 yards and eight TDs. He ranked in the top 11 in the country in FBS in yards receiving per game.

Downs emerged from the locker room during pregame warmups in street clothes and did not warm up.

