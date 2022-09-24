RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Kremlin stages sham vote in occupied regions | Hundreds arrested in anti-mobilization protests | West works to deepen sanctions
UL Monroe rallies in fourth quarter, beats Louisiana 21-17

The Associated Press

September 24, 2022, 11:55 PM

MONROE, La. (AP) — Chandler Rogers and Malik Jackson had fourth-quarter touchdown runs and UL Monroe rallied to beat Louisiana 21-17 on Saturday night.

Momentum swung the Warhawks’ way when Rhys Byrns recovered a fumble after a loss of 23 yards on a Louisiana punt attempt, giving UL Monroe (2-2) the ball on the Ragin’ Cajuns’ 8-yard line. Two plays later Rogers scored on a 5-yard run to get the Warhawks within 17-14 with 11:07 left to play.

Rogers connected with Tyrone Howell for an 89-yard gain to the Louisiana 1-yard line and Malik Jackson capped the UL Monroe (2-2) drive with a touchdown run for a 21-17 lead with 6:51 remaining in the Sun Belt Conference opener.

Chandler Fields ran for a 9-yard touchdown and threw a 50-yard scoring strike to Michael Jefferson to give Louisiana (2-2) a 14-7 lead after one quarter. Preston Stafford’s 28-yard field goal pushed the Ragin’ Cajuns advantage to 17-7 at the half.

Andrew Henry’s 75-yard touchdown run in the first quarter was the only score for the Warhawks until the final period. It came two scrimmage plays after Fields’ TD run and tied the game at 7.

