Tuten scores 3 TDs to help NC A&T beat SC State 41-27

The Associated Press

September 25, 2022, 12:34 AM

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Bhayshul Tuten had 12 carries for 140 yards and two touchdowns and added a 15-yard TD reception to help N.C. A&T beat South Carolina State 41-27 Saturday night.

N.C. A&T, which has won seven consecutive games against the Bulldog, snapped a four-game losing streak overall, dating to last season, and avoided their first five-game skid since 2010.

Jalen Fowler completed 8 of 14 passes for 121 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions for the Aggies (1-3).

Tuten scored on a 19-yard run late in the first quarter and his TD reception with 40 seconds left in the half gave N.C. A&T the lead for good at 14-13. After a false start on the first play of the ensuing drive, S.C. State (1-2) took a knee on three consecutive downs before Amonte Jones returned a punt 11 yards to the Bulldogs 32 with 5 seconds left in the half and Andrew Brown kicked a 49-yard field goal as time expired.

South Carolina State went three-and-out on the opening drive of the second half and a 27-yard punt return by Jones — as well as a personal foul on the Bulldogs — and on the next play from scrimmage Tuten raced 38 yards for a touchdown to make it 24-13. The Bulldogs again went three-and-out before Wesley Graves scored on a 12-yard run to give the Aggies a 31-13 lead with 10 minutes left in the third quarter.

Corey Fields Jr. completed 26 of 49 passes for 316 yards and four touchdowns with two interceptions for S.C. State.

The Bulldogs finished with 12 yards rushing on 22 carries.

