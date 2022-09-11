September 11th: US marks 21st anniversary of attacks | DC-area remembrance events | How a history teacher discusses 9/11 with high school students | Jill Biden shares memories
Troy gets 1st win for coach Sumrall in debut at The Vet

The Associated Press

September 11, 2022, 12:00 AM

TROY, Ala. (AP) — Gunnar Watson passed for 351 yards and four touchdowns and Troy scored 31 unanswered points to beat Alabama A&M 38-17 on Saturday night for coach Jon Sumrall’s first victory.

Troy (1-1), which was coming off a 28-10 loss to No. 21 Mississippi, will play Appalachian State next Saturday in Boone, N.C., the announced site of ESPN’s College GameDay. The Mountaineers upset No. 6 Texas A&M 17-14 earlier Saturday.

Troy had a slim 7-3 lead at halftime in front of the 10th-largest crowd (26,189) in school history at The Vet.

Alabama A&M (0-2) hosts Austin Peay next week.

