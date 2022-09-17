Remembering the Queen: Live updates | Royal fans give UK tourism a bump | Queen's death joins disappearing WWII generation | Photos from London
Home » College Football » Texas Tech's Ramirez carted…

Texas Tech’s Ramirez carted off at No. 16 NC State

The Associated Press

September 17, 2022, 7:51 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Texas Tech linebacker Bryce Ramirez was carted off in the first quarter Saturday night at No. 16 North Carolina State with an apparent serious leg injury.

Ramirez was injured when teammates tackled Wolfpack running back Jordan Houston, with the pile rolling over Ramirez’s left leg that was planted in the turf. The leg bent below the knee and was twisted abnormally as he laid on the grass, with team training staffers using a towel to cover the lower left leg as they began treating him.

The game was stopped for roughly 10 minutes before he was lifted onto the cart. Ramirez was alert and multiple N.C. State players came by to offer a fist tap or well-wishes before he left with 4:02 on the clock.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

Giving employees have a voice at DHS

GSA makes inflation adjustments a bit easier for contractors

Intel community, awash in data, seeks in-demand talent to make sense of it

IRS hiring, IT upgrades set high bar for taxpayer assistance next filing season

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up