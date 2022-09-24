RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Kremlin stages sham vote in occupied regions | Hundreds arrested in anti-mobilization protests | West works to deepen sanctions
Texas A&M-Commerce routs NAIA’s North American U. 63-3

The Associated Press

September 24, 2022, 10:37 PM

COMMERCE, Texas (AP) — Zadock Dinkelmann threw three touchdown passes to Andrew Armstrong and Texas A&M-Commerce staked NAIA-member North American University to a 3-0 lead before scoring 63 unanswered points for a 63-3 non-conference win on Saturday night.

Texas A&M-Commerce (2-2) held the Stallions to just 18 total yards, allowing just 13 yards rushing on 24 carries and forcing nine punts.

J.T. Smith carried three times for 106 yards and two touchdowns. The Lions ran for 242 yards on 33 collective carries and scored six touchdowns on the ground.

Dinkelmann was 20-of-25 passing for 238 yards. Armstrong caught four passes for 119 yards.

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

