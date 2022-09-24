Szmyt’s 5 field goals help Syracuse overcome Virginia 22-20

Andre Szmyt knocked in five field goals, including the 31-yard game-winner with just over a minute left, and Syracuse held off Virginia’s second-half comeback to beat the Cavaliers 22-20 on Friday night.

