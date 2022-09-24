RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Occupied Ukraine holds Kremlin-staged vote on joining Russia | Russian men fleeing Russia | 2 Americans released arrive in NYC | Experts present evidence of war crimes
Szmyt’s 5 field goals help Syracuse overcome Virginia 22-20

The Associated Press

September 24, 2022, 12:23 AM

Virginia_Syracuse_Football_77414 Syracuse running back Sean Tucker (34) tries to break a tackle by Virginia cornerback Anthony Johnson during the first half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, in Syracuse, N.Y.
AP Photo/Adrian Kraus
Virginia_Syracuse_Football_72031 Syracuse quarterback Garrett Shrader (6) runs for a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Virginia on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, in Syracuse, N.Y.
AP Photo/Adrian Kraus
Virginia_Syracuse_Football_72661 Syracuse running back Sean Tucker (34) is tackled by Virginia linebacker Chico Bennett Jr. (15) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, in Syracuse, N.Y.
AP Photo/Adrian Kraus
Virginia_Syracuse_Football_77093 Syracuse quarterback Garrett Shrader (6) celebrates with tight end Maximilian Mang and wide receiver Damien Alford (82) after scoring against Virginia during the first half of an NCAA football game Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, in Syracuse, N.Y.
AP Photo/Adrian Kraus
Virginia_Syracuse_Football_96394 Syracuse running back Sean Tucker (34) runs with the ball while pressured by Virginia safety Jonas Sanker (20) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, in Syracuse, N.Y.
AP Photo/Adrian Kraus
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Andre Szmyt knocked in five field goals, including the 31-yard game-winner with just over a minute left, and Syracuse held off Virginia 22-20. Syracuse led 16-0 at halftime, but Virginia recorded three second-half touchdowns to take a 20-19 lead with six minutes remaining in the game. The Orange have won their first four for the first time since 2018 and did it despite committing their first four turnovers of the season. Brennan Armstrong threw for 138 yards and a 4-yard touchdown to Lavel Davis Jr. with 5:51 remaining for Virginia. Syracuse responded with a 62-yard drive to retake the lead on Szmyt’s final field goal.

