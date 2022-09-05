Syracuse LB Thompson, FB Elmore injured, out for season

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Syracuse starting linebacker Stefon Thompson and fullback Chris Elmore will miss the rest of the season…

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Syracuse starting linebacker Stefon Thompson and fullback Chris Elmore will miss the rest of the season with lower-body injuries, coach Dino Babers said Monday.

Both were hurt in the first half of the Orange’s 31-7 victory over Louisville on Saturday night. Babers said they likely will be redshirted this year.

The 6-foot-1, 235-pound Thompson, had to be helped off the field. A starter since his first year in 2020, he finished second on the team last season with 79 tackles, had six sacks among his eight tackles behind the line of scrimmage, and forced two fumbles. He had three tackles against the Cardinals before the injury.

The 6-foot, 285-pound Elmore is in his sixth season and has played several positions in his career.

All-American running back Sean Tucker also was shaken up at the end of a carry just before halftime and was looked at by team trainers before gingerly walking off the field. He returned for the second half.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.