Remembering the Queen: Live updates | Royal fans give UK tourism a bump | Queen's death joins disappearing WWII generation | Photos from London
Home » College Football » St. Francis (PA) rolls…

St. Francis (PA) rolls past Wagner, 27-7 to earn 1st win

The Associated Press

September 17, 2022, 8:03 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — Makai Jackson caught 11 passes for 117 yards and a touchdown and returned a kickoff 79 yards for a score to spark St. Francis (PA) to its first win, holding winless Wagner scoreless over the final three quarters to post a 27-7 win on Saturday.

Wagner scored first when Nick Kargman threw a 17-yard touchdown pass to Naiem Simmons with :33 left in the first quarter, but the Red Flash answered when Jackson returned the kickoff to tie the score. Damon Horton scored from a yard out in the final minute of the first half to send St. Francis into intermission with a 14-7 lead.

Alex Schmoke kicked two 21-yard field goals in the second half and Jackson pulled in a 16-yard touchdown pass from Cole Doyle in the third quarter.

Doyle was 12-of-18 passing for 122 yards while the Red Flash ground out 189 yards rushing on 41 carries.

Kargan finished 10-of-22 passing for 113 yards while the Seahawks managed just 98 yards on 41 carries.

__

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

DLA’s success with its ERP migration sets up future business transformations

Lawmakers, veterans support organizations pitch new VA administration for education, employment

Deadline approaches to pass bill affecting employment for 3,500 FDA workers

Intel community, awash in data, seeks in-demand talent to make sense of it

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up